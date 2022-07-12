JACOB Saifiti counts Kalyn Ponga as one of his closest friends.
But that won't be even a consideration if the NSW rookie gets a chance to smash the Queensland fullback in the State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.
"He was one of the first people to message me when I got picked," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"But it's state versus state, mate versus mate, and we'll be doing everything we can to get the win.
"So on Wednesday night, he's just another Queensland player."
Saifiti, a surprise selection last week when North Queensland prop Jordan McLean was ruled out with a hamstring injury, will make his Origin debut against a Maroons team featuring two of his Newcastle clubmates, Ponga and centre Dane Gagai.
And while normal service will resume once they return to clubland, in time-honoured fashion they will be the best of enemies for 80 minutes of interstate warfare.
"Even when we do opposed sessions at the Knights, we go hard," Saifiti said.
"This time we've got different jerseys on, so there's even more reason to.
"There'll be no love lost, for sure, but I dare say I'll be on receiving end from them, as well.
"Kalyn will try and beat me with speed or step me, and Gags too.
"But after the game, we'll probably catch up and whoever wins, we'll still be mates."
Saifiti said he will have "a heap of family" in the crowd, cheering him on, but in particular his twin brother, Daniel.
The roles were reversed three years ago when Jacob flew to Perth to watch Daniel's debut for the Blues.
"Having Daniel there is important for me," he said.
"I was there for him when he made his Origin debut. And the Knights have a day off on Wednesday anyway, so it worked out well."
Daniel, a mainstay for NSW for seven games and three series before a knee injury ruled him out of Origin I this year, has been an inspiration for Jacob, who said he had never envied his sibling's success.
"I was just more supporting Daniel and giving him all my love and support when I was watching him," he said.
"But I did get goosebumps every time I watched him play."
Jacob said the nerves were starting to kick in as game day approached, but added: "I always get nervous before any game, so it's all good."
He will play off the bench, after Junior Paulo was promoted to the starting line-up to partner Jake Trbojevic up front.
"That's a role I'm used to, so I'm excited to do it," he said.
"Junior's the Alpha in the team and he's really embracing the role.
"He's taken me under his wing and been real good for me."
Saifiti said the much-publicised incident in 2018, when he suffered a broken leg after being punched outside a Hamilton pub, had been a turning point in his career.
"It was the wake-up call I needed," he said.
"I think I had already turned the corner in that 2018 pre-season, but definitely after that [incident] it made me appreciate what I do a bit more.
"I realised that I'd been taking it for granted, so I decided to give it a real crack.
"And, look, here we are now, making my Origin debut. It's been a whirlwind, these last few years, but I'm so grateful for it."
