'We have nothing to be ashamed of': Hunter woman shares abortion story

"I know that they were the best decisions for me," she said. "I went on to complete my Bachelor of Business, I completed a Master's in Marketing, my salary has more than doubled since 2015. I'm not saying that women can't achieve these things with children, I know lots of women with children who also have several degrees, but I personally would have struggled. I'm not sure I would be where I am now if I hadn't done it and I don't feel any guilt about it.

