KALYN Ponga produced the game of his life to inspire Queensland to a 22-12 triumph against NSW in the State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.
In a brutal, epic contest, Ponga carried the ball a game-high 299 metres and scored the first Origin try of his career as the Maroons fought back from a 12-10 half-time deficit to overwhelm NSW in the second half.
Advertisement
The Knights skipper was deservedly named man-of-the-match.
His Newcastle teammate Jacob Saifiti was also outstanding in his debut for NSW, scoring a try and carrying the ball 138 metres, as well as making 24 tackles, in his 38 minutes off the bench.
Knights centre Dane Gagai, who was shuffled to the wing after Queensland lost two players to early concussions, was sin-binned after exchanging punches with NSW centre Matt Burton early in the second half.
Queensland sealed the victory with a runaway try by hooker Ben Hunt in the 79th minute.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.