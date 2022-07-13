Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga plays game of his life as Queensland win State of Origin series decider 22-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

Updated July 13 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 12:30pm
TRY TIME: Kalyn Ponga scores against NSW at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night. He was named man of the match after an outstanding all-round display. Picture: Getty Images

KALYN Ponga produced the game of his life to inspire Queensland to a 22-12 triumph against NSW in the State of Origin series decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

