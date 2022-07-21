Newcastle Herald
Home/Multimedia/Photos
Young and Regional

'Homeless pandemic': Newcastle's Christy Stewart among Indigenous Australians caught in accommodation crisis

Fleur Connick
By Fleur Connick
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christy Stewart is a domestic violence survivor, daughter of the Stolen Generations, single mother to three young boys - and determined to help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleur Connick

Fleur Connick

Journalist

Audience Engagement Producer. Part of ACM's national editorial team, supporting newsrooms around the country with digital engagement. Passionate about telling stories and the power of good quality journalism. I live and work on the traditional lands of the Awabakal and Worimi peoples.

More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.