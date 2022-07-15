Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Big guns back as Newcastle Knights name full-strength pack for clash with Manly

By Robert Dillon
July 15 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIREPOWER: Daniel Saifiti and David Klemmer will lead the charge against Manly. Picture: Getty Images

IT has taken 17 games, but Knights coach Adam O'Brien will finally have a full-strength pack at his disposal when Newcastle clash with old rivals Manly at Brookvale Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.