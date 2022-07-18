Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Will the Knights reinstate Jake Clifford after Anthony Milford confirms move to the Dolphins?

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER CONTRACT: Jake Clifford.

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien faces a selection conundrum after receiving confirmation that five-eighth Anthony Milford has agreed to join new NRL franchise the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.