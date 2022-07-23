Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Retired sports broadcaster Gerry Collins finds a new voice in France

SB
By Scott Bevan
July 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAN OF WORDS: Retired sports broadcaster and Francophile Gerry Collins holding his new book and wearing the scarf of the French rugby side he supported. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

FOR many years, Gerry Collins was a familiar voice of ABC sport, calling 23 Australian Olympic gold medal moments and the Wallabies' victory in the rugby World Cup of 1999.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.