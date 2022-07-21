Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters July 22 2022: State of the Environment offers plenty of blame, including for Australia's economy

By Letters to the Editor
July 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Economics bears fair share of blame for the state of the environment

DIGESTING the contents of the latest State of the Environment report will be painful, creating anger and a search for solutions. It would be an easy task if we could find someone or something to blame and there are of course quite a few people, probably most of us, who are guilty in some way. But the major cause of this disaster has to be our growth based economic system with its reliance on GDP as the only yardstick for a nation's wellbeing. Economics is sometimes called the dismal science, but it isn't science; it's just a collection of thought bubbles that gain acceptance if they are perceived as increasing the money in circulation without any reference to its impact on the environment or even human health.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.