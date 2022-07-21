Economics bears fair share of blame for the state of the environment

I FIND it amazing that successive governments for decades have done nothing to protect our wildlife. They come into power and then there is the blame game. What have this lot done previously when they were in power, the same as their predecessor, and their predecessor prior to that? Nothing. You only have to read "The threat of cats on Hunter wildlife (Newcastle Herald 16/7), and that's only the Hunter. As the article stated there is an estimate of about 20 million feral cats, which I think is grossly underestimated, and 6 million domestic cats, with the majority of them roaming the streets 24 hours a day, all killing hundreds of millions of birds and reptiles and 1.4 billion mammals every year across Australia. Something has to be done to eradicate the feral cats and dogs (not dingoes). They need to cull feral cats and introduce laws to keep cats locked up, like you have to do if you have a dog. Cats hunt more than 700 species of native mammals and reptiles around urban areas. I just wonder what the current government will do, if anything, because something has to be done. If you travel the outback, which I have done, then you will be aware of the problem that exists there.