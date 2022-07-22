Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, July 23 2022: Newcastle's Victoria Theatre may face hurdles to return as live music venue

By Letters to the Editor
July 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage may be set for clash of sound, noise in Victoria Theatre's future

WHILE I applaud the suggestion that the revamped Victoria Theatre, pictured, could help replace the Cambridge Hotel as a live music venue, ("Theatre could help fill Cambridge band void", Newcastle Herald 14/7), the cynic in me would suggest that the close proximity of NIMBYs would present an insurmountable obstacle to the progress of live music in a vibrant and reinvented inner city Newcastle (as presented by the powers that be in Newcastle council). I fear noise complaints could ultimately win out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.