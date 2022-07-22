Stage may be set for clash of sound, noise in Victoria Theatre's future

WHILE I applaud the suggestion that the revamped Victoria Theatre, pictured, could help replace the Cambridge Hotel as a live music venue, ("Theatre could help fill Cambridge band void", Newcastle Herald 14/7), the cynic in me would suggest that the close proximity of NIMBYs would present an insurmountable obstacle to the progress of live music in a vibrant and reinvented inner city Newcastle (as presented by the powers that be in Newcastle council). I fear noise complaints could ultimately win out.
Why is it that venues like NEX (previously Newcastle workies) who have premium places for high profile music do not propose to have more concerts in their venues, which would contribute to the music scene?
Advertisement
WE have become far too complacent about this virus and the pandemic. For months, we've watched the daily death rate from COVID soar to its highest point since the pandemic began, and the rate of infection is likely much higher than official numbers show because I believe many people using rapid antigen tests (RATs) are not notifying their results .
It is as though the pandemic is over. And yet, it is far from over! We know about the highly contagious subvariants of Omicron. We know that today the numbers of reported deaths, hospitalisations and intensive care patients are very high and these figures show no sign of decreasing any time soon.
We are told that vaccination is the most effective method to keep the virus at bay. So why not mandate that people must be fully vaxxed in order to visit hotels, cafes, clubs, restaurants and indoor shopping centres? Now this is not forcing everyone to have to vaccinate. People would have the choice to vaccinate if they wish to enter such establishments where people tend to congregate, or not vaccinate and have to stay away.
People would have to carry a vaccination record or smart phone app record to show they are up to date.
I WONDER if other residents of Lake Macquarie are aware of the proposed changes to the twice-yearly bulk waste collections.
I can see the financial saving to council, and although I am told it is the norm for other councils I cannot say I am in full agreement with it. Currently when you know the bulk waste collection is due; you go through what you don't want and put out for collection. Under the proposed such is not the case, and you will have to contact council when you have bulk waste to collect.
The trouble is that I would imagine some would resort to illegal dumping, fill the garbage bin or just let the material you wish to get rid of remain and clutter up the garage or yard indefinitely.
I would imagine many would not go to the bother of contacting council; feeling that it's just too much trouble and not being sure exactly what would constitute a load to warrant having picked up by council.
I can well understand the sense in it, and it would be saving council considerably, but as for me I am unsure of the proposed changes, very much preferring the bulk waste system to remain as it is.
IN the Hunter Valley there are big holes in the ground called open cut coal mines, from which billions of tonnes of sandstone, known as overburden, is removed to expose the coal. Thousands of tonnes could fill every third coal train and be railed to the port then trucked to Stockton. Within two years a few trucks, dozers and rollers could at least construct a 200-metre, two-mile finned and levied breakwall. It's easy to replace and its sandstone. The sea will turn it into a beach over time. Clever design would ensure the beach replaced itself and the lost land recovered for promenading folk, all homes and businesses saved, paid for by the coal industry (tax offset) as a goodwill gift to the folk of the area. Think big, people. Stockton is actually an easy fix if only we have the guts and will to reallocate some of the resources we already have.
What to do with big holes when coal is gone? Water reservoirs fed by self-deviating weirs and canals or tunnels from upstream rivers and floodplains that fill only during flood and do not impinge on normal river flow. Beach returned, infrastructure saved, water storage and flood mitigation all at our fingertips for a pittance.
Remember, money is a tool we invented to facilitate getting things done and should never be the reason we do or do not do what needs doing.
A LETTER received from an asylum seeker on Nauru, name withheld:
"Because of the injustices and lack of freedom in my country, I sought refuge in the Australian government. But the Australian government has inflicted such wounds on the soul and body of my family and me with its cruel policy that no ointment can cure.
"I ask the people of Australia with conscience and affection to really imagine only this one thing: on July 19, 2013, my little daughter was nine years old, and for nine years now, she has been crying and waiting to hold and hug her father.
"She has now entered the 19th year of her life and is still in the worst state of mind and depression [sic] with teary eyes waiting to be hugged by her father. In your opinion, how can this girl's tears, separation and mental injuries and the sufferings inflicted on me and my family be treated?"
PETER Devey, ("Equal time isn't equal treatment", Letters, 20/7), is partially correct. However, it is a good start at a fair election coverage. It did not take Mr Devey long to transfer to the climate change debate.
Advertisement
Fair coverage does not mean giving equal time to every possible view on a contentious subject. Science-based material normally trumps (couldn't resist the pun) conspiracy theories. There are extremists at both ends of any spectrum. The job of a good journalist is to provide a balanced and accurate report on the material before them. If the overwhelming findings of qualified scientists is that the world is facing serious danger, their evidence deserves full coverage.
I was never part of any "collective" inside or out of the ABC.
I FIND it amazing the interest shown by people in purchasing electric vehicles, the only problem that people are referring to is if they can recharge them in their travels. If we end up with a multitude of them, we will end up with a problem of disposing of the batteries, because from what I have heard they can't be dumped in waste tips. I saw a photo of rows and rows of electric vehicles in a paddock in France that had allegedly been stored there because it is cheaper to buy new than change batteries. Similarly, the disposal of towers from wind farms poses a problem. They also can't be recycled and have to be buried. It is good that every endeavour is being made to convert to renewables, but the above problems aren't being addressed.
AFTER reading that Elton John will take to the field at McDonald Jones Stadium ('Rock it, man', Newcastle Herald 20/7), it made me think whether the opening song might be an adaptation of Benny and the Jets with a cameo from Newcastle's A-League team.
UNLIKE compulsory road safety laws, I wonder why all of Australia's law-makers remain unwilling to enforce mandatory indoor face masks given the looming threat of more deaths, long COVID and a health system tumbling over the edge ('No mandate but masks highly recommended', Herald 21/7)? Surely the balance of convenience must favour public health outcomes over private commercial interests during the worst periods of COVID?
I BELIEVE the previous Coalition government will go down in Australian history as the most indolent and deceitful flop in living memory. Their failure to release the damning 2021 state of environment report prior to the last election ('Environment report list of 'pressures'', Herald 20/7) deserves the condemnation of all Australian voters.
Advertisement
THERE is a great deal of media talk about how to adapt to the horrific results of climate change. The media talk is, of course, both necessary and timely. If the main cause of climate change - burning coal to produce energy - could be eliminated from the energy mix, Australia and the world would be a long way towards not having to use the word adapt in relation to climate change.
PETER C. Jones, no argument from me, on western nations' far worse than despicable smug culpability, in toppling a regime, in the case of Iraq, by lies, (Short Takes, 7/19). The US indiscriminately dropped bombs, fired napalm and sprayed agent orange, on people, in "stone age" Vietnam, for almost 10 years. Ukraine is even worse. Annihilation of sovereignty. Sovereignty's sanctity is to be protected by everyone; there are no exceptions. Force is to never win.
WHILE I usually agree with Steve Barnett, on foot and mouth I can't. It's entering via packaged meat anyway, why punish the people of Bali anymore by banning Australians holidaying there? I'll bring you back a Bintang singlet in exchange for a kilo of Scotch fillet mate.
FRANK Ward (Letters, 19/7): Kalyn Ponga was able to do what he did in the State of Origin III because the rest of the team were doing their jobs. With the Knights I believe it's a different story. If they were consistent with their game plans then Ponga would be able to work his magic. Hence Queensland won and the Knights keep losing. Ponga can't win by himself. It's a team game.
GARY Hayward (Short Takes, 16/7), I'm glad the Barilaro scandal has been referred to the ICAC, but would anything eventuate from an investigation? Texts and phone conversations of Gladys Berejiklian acquired by the ICAC seemed like pretty damning evidence to me, but that inquiry appeared to end up being all for nought.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.