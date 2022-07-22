Stage may be set for clash of sound, noise in Victoria Theatre's future

IN the Hunter Valley there are big holes in the ground called open cut coal mines, from which billions of tonnes of sandstone, known as overburden, is removed to expose the coal. Thousands of tonnes could fill every third coal train and be railed to the port then trucked to Stockton. Within two years a few trucks, dozers and rollers could at least construct a 200-metre, two-mile finned and levied breakwall. It's easy to replace and its sandstone. The sea will turn it into a beach over time. Clever design would ensure the beach replaced itself and the lost land recovered for promenading folk, all homes and businesses saved, paid for by the coal industry (tax offset) as a goodwill gift to the folk of the area. Think big, people. Stockton is actually an easy fix if only we have the guts and will to reallocate some of the resources we already have.