Robert "Rip" Taylor has forgotten more coaching achievements than most will ever achieve ... literally.
Advertisement
In 2015, the Newcastle Herald wrote of Taylor's then-36 year career that he had taken his teams to 30 finals series, 23 grand finals, and won 12 premierships at clubs including Lakes United, Parramatta, Bellingen and Grafton.
But when his long list of achievements were laid out in this week's episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast, even the legendary coach himself was surprised to hear one or two of his countless accolades.
Taylor joins host Barry Toohey this week to look back on his outstanding career, the players he fostered to rugby league greatness, and his one-time alter-ego as a wrestling superstar Rick Flair.
Search "Toohey's News: The Podcast" on your preferred podcast app to listen to the full episode now.
Have your say or suggest a guest for an upcoming episode by contributing a rating and review in your Apple Podcasts app, or get in touch via email at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Find Toohey's News: The Podcast on: Overcast, Stitcher, PocketCasts, Castro, RadioPublic, Breaker, TuneIn, CastBox, iHeartRadio
Barry Toohey will bring a new episode to all your favourite podcasting apps every week, complementing his premium and exclusive Knights reporting and analysis in the pages of the Newcastle Herald.
Toohey's News will be back with another episode on Thursday.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.