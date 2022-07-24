A YOUNG girl has suffered significant lacerations to her face after she was kicked in the head by a horse in the Upper Hunter on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to a property at Murrurundi about 1.30pm to reports a child had been seriously injured in a horse accident.
NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene, where paramedics treated a girl in a serious but stable condition. She had taken a kick to the head from a horse on the property, and according to NSW Ambulance reports, had suffered significant head injuries.
Paramedics treated the child, before she was transported by ambulance to the Murrurundi Hospital helipad. The ambulance crew rendezvoused with the helicopter's critical care medical team and the patient was stabilised before being flown to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. On Sunday the girl remained in a serious but stable condition.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
