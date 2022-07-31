I HAVE to agree totally with Peter Mullins, ("Climate back and forth is tiresome", Letters, 27/7). Being an avid reader of the Herald I am sick to death of the few regular writers who carry on arguing with each other over matters that are rehashed over and over again. Can we get back to local subjects and stop this endless to and fro? Also I believe like a lot of people do that these so called demonstrators are virtually hypocrites. Do they not then go home and enjoy coal produced electricity for lighting and and heating. It is far more realistic to have nuclear energy with no more waste than batteries. All we need is a government with enough intestinal fortitude to look to the future and ignore these minority groups and do what's best for the future and greater good of our country and go nuclear as they have in Europe. When they count deaths from nuclear power they don't give you the reasons for the deaths. Tidal waves, maintenance etc No doubt Adz Carter and the other regular correspondents will get their teeth into this. Like I said, just argue with all the writers instead of discussing local topics.