Letters August 1 2022: Federal disaster levy needed to help after NSW floods, bushfires

By Letters to the Editor
July 31 2022 - 6:30pm
BROKEN ROAD: Wollombi Road outside Broke on Wednesday. It is expected to be shut for up to 10 months after flood damage. Picture: Peter Lorimer

I BELIEVE Gough Whitlam was one of the best prime ministers Australia has had; he had a vision for the people as a whole, he put to Parliament that a national disaster levy was needed for the victims who lost homes and properties that were destroyed by Australia's harsh climate of fire, flood and drought. He was howled down by both parties; the majority of politicians' only concern was for the insurance companies.

