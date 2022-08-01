Merewether Golf Course set to gain the gold standard in retirement living

The redevelopment involves retirement living apartments being expertly designed to exist between fairways. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Third.i

Merewether Golf Course is set to undergo a major transformation in 2023, with the starting of construction of its brand new clubhouse, a health and wellness centre and the associated seniors living apartments all expertly designed between fairways.

The fairways and greens are also undergoing a transformation, with the current 8th green complex being reconstructed already.

Industry leaders have been at the forefront of the redevelopment, with Michael Eggington (Formerly CEO LendLease Retirement) providing Third.i (the developer) with guidance on retirement design and operations from when its retirement division 'ThirdAge' secured the site in a joint venture with Merewether Golf Club in October 2018.

The redevelopment will secure the financial future of Merewether Golf Club, and add valuable amenities for the entire community to enjoy. A secure financial future means the club can foster the golfing skills of younger generations for years to come.

The residences at The Merewether are resort-style apartments for over 55s, and exude absolute luxury. They challenge existing notions regarding retirement living, placing lifestyle, active living and fun at the forefront.

"We're designing them for the younger versions of the residents' selves," said Luke Berry, co-founder and director of sales and marketing for Third.i.

"It's a retirement product, but when we've thought of the spaces, the level of finish and the amenity, we're channelling the 30 year old version of the 70 year old soul that's moving into it. It's got to be good enough that any generation, young or old, would want to live in it."

The stunning new bar and bistro will be a favourite meeting place for family catch-ups among the Newcastle community. Photo: Supplied.

Residents of The Merewether will have access to an extensive list of facilities, including a wellness centre, on-site physio, cinema, gym, herb garden and a temperature controlled pool with unrivalled views of Newcastle over the golf course.

There's also a beautifully appointed communal kitchen for residents to enjoy a cooking class, a woodshed workshop and arts and crafts rooms.

Technology will play a role in creating convenient and uncomplicated living, with iPads installed in every apartment that allow residents to take care of everything from activity bookings, booking a cleaner for their apartments, booking a round of golf, a massage and room service, amongst other things.

"It's like the hotel you never need to check out of. We've really thought it through so that we can deliver the best type of retirement living possible in the Newcastle region.

"The Merewether App will become the digital gateway to everything our residents want (or need) to live comfortably in our community. When a resident wakes up in the morning and wants to order a coffee, all they need to do is hit a button and that coffee will be made and ready for them at the cafe downstairs.

"If they decide they want to book a massage, a fitness session with a trainer, the cinema room, or the wine cellar, that can all be done through the app and it's seamlessly integrated into their life.

"Because of our partnership and connection with the Merewether Golf Club, if residents decide they don't want to cook that night, they can hit a button and have the Sunday roast delivered to their apartment for in room dining or they can order and secure a table in the bistro and dine with the rest of the community.

"That's the vision of 'convenience living' we are going to deliver," said Mr Berry.

Not only are the residences designed with convenience in mind, they're also aesthetically stunning.

Interiors are beautifully designed and feature natural colour palettes to compliment the stunning views. Photo: Supplied.

They feature natural timbers and marble, in light filled spaces with ergonomic designs, miele appliances and climate controlled rooms. The apartments are designed to age with residents, facilitating medical technology installation as required.

And as for the location, Merewether itself is widely considered the jewel of Newcastle and the golf club is a significant mainstay of the community. It is rich with history, and surrounded by a vibrant natural environment.

The pressure is on to create something worthy of occupying such an iconic location as Merewether Golf Club, but the brief seems to have been well understood.

"We often say that it's the DNA of the people & businesses involved in our projects that make them a success and we believe we have assembled the best team possible to deliver on our vision for Merewether.

"We are extremely grateful to have had world leaders in retirement living part of creating our original plans, and it's clear the market is supporting our shared vision of luxury retirement living with over 50% of the apartments already secured off-the-plan," said Mr Berry.

The building has been designed to fit seamlessly between fairways, surrounded by trees with a beautiful outlook of the golf course greenery and the Newcastle district.

"We've also put a lot of effort into the design of the new Merewether Golf Club and the community-facing facilities, because a successful golf club needs more than just the members to sustain it.

"We want to bring that connection to the community back and help The Merewether Golf Club secure its place as not only one of the best retirement resorts in Newcastle, but also as one of the best 'community' clubs in the Newcastle region," said Mr Berry.