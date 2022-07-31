Newcastle Herald
Knights discard Jacob Kiraz scores a hat-trick for Canterbury in 24-10 win against his old club

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 31 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:50am
TRY TIME: Canterbury players congratulate Jacob Kiraz after scoring the first of his tries against Newcastle on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

KNIGHTS discard Jacob Kiraz scored a hat-trick as Canterbury added to Newcastle's tale of woe with a 24-10 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

