KNIGHTS warhorse David Klemmer has quashed speculation that he will play out the season on a loan deal with the Parramatta Eels.
The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that Parramatta had made a last-ditch bid to the Knights to release Klemmer to them for the rest of this campaign.
But Klemmer told the Newcastle Herald by text message: "No not true. I'm committed to the club."
The Knights are out of finals contention, while the Eels are currently sixth and look set to feature prominently in the play-offs.
The report said that Knights coach Adam O'Brien and club officials were considering Parramatta's approach.
Parramatta would need to have signed the towering front-rower by midnight on Monday, under the NRL's August 1 cut-off date for mid-season transfers.
The Eels have reportedly also been knocked back by Manly, after seeking permission to loan out Marty Taupau.
A loan deal with the Eels for Klemmer would reportedly have saved the Knights around $200,000 on the salary cap, which could then be spent next year.
Klemmer remains under contract to Newcastle for 2023.
The 14th-placed Knights might be also-rans in terms of the finals, but there is still plenty to play for, as they appear certain to feature in a dogfight for the wooden spoon over the final five rounds of the season.
