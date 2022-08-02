Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic push Melbourne City all the way in 1-0 Australia Cup loss

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
TIGHT BATTLE: Olympic substitute Jackson Burston tries to block a ball from Scott Jamieson at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday night. Picture: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Northern NSW NPL side Newcastle Olympic sent a scare through A-League premiers Melbourne City with a stellar second-half performance in a 1-0 Australia Cup loss at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday night.

