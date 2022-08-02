THE Waratahs are making moves to revive their men's team next season, with the ultimate goal of returning to Hunter Rugby's premier competition.
The Tahs made the gut-wrenching decision in April to withdraw from the divisional competition due to a lack of players - bringing an end to 77 years of history.
It was feared that the demise of the men's team would spell the end for the proud club, which has produced legends Cyril Burke and John Hipwell and boasts the most Wallabies and NSW players of any club in the region.
The women's team have forged on and sit third on the ladder. They also have two junior teams.
Club president and life-long player Alex Robson said a number of people had expressed a desire for the men's team to reform.
"There was a lot of disappointment earlier this year when we announced that for the first time in 77 years we would not be fielding a men's team," Robson said.
"A lot of people have come forward to assist the club in the past few months with the aim of seeing The Waratahs field a team next season - the ultimate aim being to get back to the premier competition."
The Tahs won the last of their 13 Premier Rugby titles in 2013. Unable to field three teams in 2018 - a requirement for Premier Rugby - they dropped to Divisional Rugby.
A host of players from the 2013-17 era, headed by Dane Sherratt, Carl Manu, Dylan Heins, Marcus Boyle (University), Frank Roberts (Southern Beaches) and Brendan Jackson (Merewether) are playing first grade at other clubs.
To garner a better gauge of the interest and outline the club's plans, a community meeting will be held at Hamilton North Bowling Club on Sunday, August 14 at 10.30am.
The main aim will be the formation of an interim committee.
"The club wants to build its volunteer and coaching bases to ensure both men's and women's teams are adequately resourced," Robson said.
"We hope that by providing quality coaching, competitive rugby and a traditional social rugby experience off the field, we will encourage former players to return to The Tahs and new players to join the club.
""We realise that some former players may not want to return in a playing capacity but there are a lot of opportunities for them to be engaged in support and other off-field roles.
"The proposed interim committee will be important in the immediate future as we want to build a player base for 2023 and this will be one of its major undertakings.
"It will be a new era for The Waratahs Rugby Union Club and we are hoping for a big turnout of current and former players and supporters for the meeting as we plan for the future."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
