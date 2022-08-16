Tour dramatic landscapes on this Northern Hemisphere summer cruise

Northern delight: Take in these dramatic landscapes of Iceland as well as Norway, Netherlands, Shetland Islands and Scotland in this unforgettable tour. Picture: Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

The Northern Hemisphere summer months, July and August, are the warmest and most popular time to visit Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, and Scotland and is exactly when this cruise kicks off, running from July 26 to August 13, 2023.



Immerse yourself in this dramatic landscape as you travel aboard the MS Rotterdam at the invitation of The Senior newspaper and Travelrite International.

Kicking off in Amsterdam, start with a sightseeing excursion which includes a city canal cruise. Another day is spent exploring Amsterdam before the group boards the MS Rotterdam for the voyage to Norway.

Bergen, The City of Seven Mountains, is home to colourful, picturesque warehouses that line the city's streets and waterfront.

Molde in north western Norway, is next on the itinerary with its white clapboard houses, sparkling fjord, 200 mountain peaks and spectacular Atlantic coastal drive.



Back onboard, the destination is Akureyri, Iceland. Here, visit one of Iceland's most famous turf houses at Laufs. This 19th-century turf farmhouse is now one of the last traditional turf farms in the country. Explore the city of Akureyri's centre.

Norway's Bergen, the City of Seven Mountains, is home to colourful warehouses lining the waterfront. Picture: Shutterstock

The tour arrives in Isafjrdur and heads out to the surrounding country - a beautiful but often harsh landscape.



The awesome beauty of the fjords on the north west coast and mountains rising from the sea, add to the breathtaking scenery making this a memorable day.



Iceland has more to see as the expedition heads to Reykjavik, the capital and gateway to the country's stunning natural wonders.

A coach is boarded to go to the Golden Circle including the Gullfoss waterfall, where gallons of water tumbles spectacularly into a deep meandering gorge.

The following day hit the city of Rekjavik and see Hofdi House, the Perlan building and Reykjavik's iconic cathedral.

Visit the royal and ancient capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, considered one of Europe's most beautiful cities. Picture: Shutterstock

Relax at sea on the way to the Shetland Islands. Landing in Lerwick, Shetland's only town, the tour takes in 16th century Scalloway Castle, the Tingwall Valley, some Norse heritage and the island's famous Shetland ponies.

Bonny Scotland comes into view. Arriving in Inverness, visit the Loch Ness Exhibition centre in the village of Drumnadrochit. See magnificent Urquhart Castle, direct to you from the 14th century.

Day 16 is reserved for the royal and ancient capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, a city considered one of the most beautiful in Europe.

Marvel at the ancient Royal Mile with its cobbled streets that are the backbone of the medieval Old Town that runs from the Palace of Holyroodhouse all the way to Edinburgh Castle.

At the castle see the Scottish Crown Jewels and historic Stone of Destiny.

The tour heads back to Amsterdam for flights back to Australia.

Prices start at just $9,390 twin share and $12,990 single. To find out more call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au.