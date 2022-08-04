Newcastle Herald
Hunter anglers ready to roll with the wind this weekend

By Simon Walker
August 4 2022 - 2:30pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Teralba Lakesider Brad Morten (AKA The Double Agent) wins $50 courtesy of Hot Tackle at Toronto and Morisset for this bream and luderick double.

Today's expected strong northerly is forecast to ease into the weekend, swinging round to the nor-west and opening up inshore fishing opportunities.

