Today's expected strong northerly is forecast to ease into the weekend, swinging round to the nor-west and opening up inshore fishing opportunities.
With whispers of snapper on the bite from Broughton Island all the way down the coast, that's good news.
Port Stephens Marine Rescue is predicting the swell to ease to around 1 metre during Saturday morning as nor-west winds up to 20 knots flatten things out.
Dave Frame from Tackle World Port Stephens reports plenty of snapper coming off Broughton this week, with fish up to 10kg amongst some really nice plate-sized fish.
"They've been mostly getting them on soft plastics although baits work too," Dave said.
"I like slimey mackerel or bonito strips, or fresh squid if its available although it's been a bit hard to come by this week up in the bay."
Sean Griffiths, formerly of Fisherman's Warehouse and these days plying his trade with a local fishing equipment manufacturer and wholesaler, confirms similar reports in close off Swansea and reckons it will be worth a shot this weekend.
Sean is also reminding frustrated fishos cooped up at home through the long cold winter, it's time to get the boats out of the shed and up and running.
"Spring is not far away, so don't get caught in the rush trying to get your motors serviced," he said. "It'll go nuts when the weather comes good."
Luderick are still thick along the breakwalls at Port Stephens, and there's lots of tailor and salmon along the beaches.
"The larger fish are coming off the beaches, particularly late of the afternoon," Dave said.
"Metal slugs and stick baits are working well, while bait fishos are having success with whole pilchards."
Danny from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point reports salmon continue to run hard in Swansea Channel this week.
And with weather and swell looking pretty encouraging this weekend, he expects people will have their boats out.
"It's a great chance to get out and hook a decent size fish and enjoy that fight," he said.
Eleven-year-old Will Rumming knows that feeling, having caught his first Aussie salmon in the channel last Sunday.
Teralba Lakesiders spokesperson Randal Mason fished the southern sections of Lake Macquarie this week and reports it was a little quiet.
Not like the middle of the lake and northern sections that have been going gangbusters.
"I've been getting some nice fish up north lately but the plan was to fish down south where this time last year I caught a couple of one metre jew plus a good bycatch," Randal said.
"I was anchored up by dawn mid week and it was a bit fresh," Randal said.
"In fact about 7am a school teacher mate rang me on his way to work and told me how warm his bed was and also his car, I just called him a big pussy.
"It wasn't too bad out there temperature wise although all in all a slow day with the fishing not as good as this time last year in these spots.
"I ended up with five bream 33cm to 36cm with another three or four released, a 43cm flathead, a 35cm squire which I released because I don't rate them as a table fish, and a couple of tailor 34 and 35cm.
"Still got a decent feed but I might be heading back up north and the middle of the lake where the fishing has been good."
Sean confirms there are big schools of tailor on the move round the middle of the lake.
"They are working the bait schools in and around Pulbah Island," he said this week.
"Lots of bird activity above water and if you can get your baits down lower you're a good chance of picking up a nice jew."
Offshore fishing has been a bit quiet this week but there has been a strong yellowfin bite on the South Coast that has attracted some Hunter trailerboats.
"The shelf is much closer to the mainland down that way and some guys are happy to travel," Dave said.
"It probably as much of a muchness as far as fuel goes, but with the way the weather has been over the last couple of months, it's understandable people just want to get out and have a crack when they can.
"This morning was ideal for example, but there is a strong sea warning and wind report for later in the day so you baulk at heading out into that."
Danny from Fisherman's Warehouse says his neighbour was one who responded to the yellowfin call and headed down to Bermagui this week, and Danny was the beneficiary.
"He got an 80kg fish and very kindly donated a chunk to my household which was much appreciated," Danny said. "Bloody delicious."
