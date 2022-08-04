Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights dealing with claims that staffer made racist remark to lower-grade player

By Robert Dillon
August 4 2022 - 10:00am
ISSUE: Philip Gardner.

AS Newcastle Knights officials position themselves to publicly sanction David Klemmer over on-field comments he made to a trainer, the club has been privately dealing with allegations that a prominent staff member directed a racist remark at a lower-grade player.

