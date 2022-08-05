Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Review

REVIEW: Gang Of Youths, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Friday August 5

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 1:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GANG Of Youths' shamanic frontman David Le'aupepe made a point of telling his audience on Friday night that "he'd never had a bad night in Newcastle."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.