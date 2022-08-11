Samsung has launched latest foldable technology in Galaxy Unpacked event

The highly anticipated Unpacked events showcase the best in Samsung innovation. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Samsung

Samsung has recently unveiled its latest, highly anticipated range of products in a launch as innovative as the next gen of Galaxy tech at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

The Unpacked events showcase the best in Samsung innovation, and the recent installation was no different when Samsung unveiled their latest foldable technology.

As the first company to forge a cross-generation device with an almost magic folding glass, Samsung has created a new kind of mobile device for consumers that blurs the boundary of 'what's possible' for smartphone technology, while remaining relevant to the consumer's lifestyle.

Now on the 4th generation, Samsung's Foldable smartphones are no longer merely emerging tech but rather a smartphone for the mainstream, which Samsung believe are here to stay. President & Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh reveals globally, 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped worldwide last year, increasing by 300% compared to 2020, with no plans to stop this rapid adoption of Foldable tech.



Samsung utilised new immersive and experiential event spaces to facilitate consumers worldwide to try products first-hand. Photo: Supplied.

After a two year hiatus, this year's Unpacked experience, was back in physical form, taking over iconic locations in New York's Meatpacking District and London's Picadilly Circus. These two dynamic neighbourhoods are a reflection of the kind of high energy that surrounds Samsung's anticipated announcements.

This year, big tech brands returned to the big stage but with an evolved approach, harnessing the collaboration of online and offline events. Samsung utilised new immersive and experiential event spaces to facilitate consumers worldwide to try products first-hand. The spaces allowed for interactive experiences that highlighted the tech innovation afforded by Samsung's engineering prowess.

Including the world premiere of the latest video from everyone's favourite K-Pop boy sensation, BTS, Samsung painted New York's Time Square purple as it took over the iconic billboards to showcase the 'Yet to Come' music video which highlights the band's partnership with Samsung's upcoming Foldable devices.



It gave people from all walks of life - Galaxy fans, journalists, and content creators, the opportunity to experience Samsung's latest foldable technology, and experience this new tech in unparalleled ways.

The Galaxy Unpacked experience was available to everyone, and was live streamed from all over the world at 11pm on August 10, AEST.



Tune into Samsung's Youtube channel to catch it again, or watch from Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com.