NRL legends query why the Newcastle Knights would continue to pick Anthony Milford

TWO of Anthony Milford's high-profile former teammates have queried whether there is any point in Newcastle continuing to select the Dolphins-bound five-eighth for their three remaining games this year.
Milford joined the Knights mid-season for a short-term stint before he will link with former coach Wayne Bennett at the NRL's incoming franchise next year.
After Newcastle's 28-10 loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night, Foxtel analysts and former Test stars Cooper Cronk and Corey Parker both agreed it would make sense for the Knights to dispense with Milford and allow Phoenix Crossland to finish the season at five-eighth.
Crossland, 22, is off contract and it is unclear if the Knights intend to retain the utility, who has been in their system since under-16s and appeared in 32 top-grade games, including 16 this year.
"The question mark is - to get more polish, to set for summer next year - is Milford the right bloke, considering he's going to the Dolphins next year?" asked Cronk, who partnered Milford in the halves in a State of Origin game in 2017.
"I know he's one of their creative players, so it's a bit crazy to think this, but maybe they need to get some reps into Phoenix Crossland and some other guys that are going to be a part of summer, to fast-track their improvement to be right for next year."
Parker, who played alongside Milford for three seasons at the Broncos, added: "If Anthony Milford is not going to be there next year, which he isn't, well put some people in that are going to have some reps.
"It's a free hit leading into next year, with regards to who's going to be there, who's not going to be there.
"Have some runs under their belt."
Channel Nine commentator Phil Gould sung Crossland's praises, describing him as being "like putty", because of his ability to fill in gaps.
Milford has now played in 11 games for the Knights, of which they have won three. They had three wins from 10 games before he arrived.
He is yet to score a try or make a line break and has produced six try assists, but only one in the past five games. His kicking game has earned nine line drop-outs, and he averages 300 metres with the boot each game.
In defence, he has made 156 tackles and missed 47, including five lapses against Brisbane. His tackle efficiency (76.8 per cent) is the lowest of any Newcastle player except winger Edrick Lee (71.7 per cent).
In comparison to Milford, his halves partner against Brisbane on Saturday night, Adam Clune, has played in 15 games, scored two tries, produced a team-high 10 try assists, forced 12 line drop-outs and kicked the ball on average 130 metres per game. Clune's tackle efficiency in 85.7 per cent.
Yet Clune has been omitted more than once this season and only won a recall against Brisbane after Jake Clifford broke his arm in Newcastle's win against Wests Tigers in their previous game.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien was questioned about Milford's future last month, when it was initially confirmed he had agreed to join the Dolphins.
At the time, O'Brien said: "I'm not looking at a long-term thing. So for us to get better this week, I want to have Anthony in the team."
O'Brien added that he would not "make change just for the sake of it", because he believes players "have to earn the jersey".
In a postscript to Saturday's defeat, Milford was charged with a grade-one shoulder charge on Brisbane's Ryan James.
He faces a $3000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, or a two-game suspension if he challenges it unsuccessfully at the judiciary.
