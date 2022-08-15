How to get most value from your energy bill with LPG

Making the switch to LPG and choosing the right energy plan can help you manage your budget better. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content.

With inflation and cost of living on the rise, it's now more important than ever to get the most value out of your monthly household budget. Your energy plan could be an easy step in this direction. Making the switch to LPG and choosing the right energy plan from Elgas can help you manage your budget better.

What is LPG?

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is a versatile fuel commonly used in Australian homes for heating, cooking and hot water systems. In Australia, LPG is only made from propane and manufactured during the refining process of petroleum.

The only way to transport LPG is by placing it under pressure, transforming it into a liquid and loading it into gas cylinders. When you release the pressure, such as hooking it up to your BBQ, the liquid LPG becomes gas again.

Why is LPG a good option for your home?

Your home appliances can run on either natural gas or LPG. However, LPG has high heating or caloric value, which means it can quickly provide a high heat level. Therefore, LPG is more efficient at heating your home, giving you better value for your money.

LPG is also a highly convenient energy source with cylinders delivered to homes across Australia. Elgas LPG offers free and reliable doorstep delivery from your nearest branch, making it easy to order online.

Finally, LPG has a low sulphur content, low emissions of black carbon and no spills making it much cleaner than other fossil fuels such as natural gas. By switching to LPG, you can help keep our air clean and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

Common LPG uses in homes

If you're thinking about switching from natural gas to LPG to lower the cost of your energy bill, here are two of the most common ways you can experience the best value and savings.

Cooking: LPG for cooktops, ovens, and BBQs are the most common uses of this type of gas in homes across Australia. The benefit of using gas for cooking instead of electricity is controlling the heat and instantaneous heat changes.

Hot Water Systems: LPG hot water systems are popular for their efficiency and instant access to hot water. Instantaneous hot water systems that heat water on demand without needing a storage tank don't waste energy heating water sitting in a tank not being used.

How to choose an LPG residential plan

To get the most out your energy plan when running basic home necessities, Elgas have designed three LPG home value plans to suit different budget types. All plans below include free delivery of 45kg LPG cylinders to your doorstep.

Variable: The variable LPG plan gives you flexibility and savings in one. This no-frills rate moves in line with the market price for LPG. It also includes a $120 discount ($40 off on your first three cylinders) and no lock-in contract, so you can order your cylinders as per your need, and we'll drop them off straight at your house.

Fixed: For those who want to lock in the price of your gas for the next 24 months, the fixed Elgas LPG plan is for you. This plan gives you certainty and security, plus it makes budgeting your energy bill easy with no variable cost.

Green: The Green LPG plan is 100 per cent carbon neutral, meaning Elgas will offset the carbon emissions from your gas usage over a 12-month period. This plan makes it easy to save money while choosing an energy option that's better for the environment.