There has been two names dominating the news coming from the Newcastle Knights this week - Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann.
Ponga and Mann remain in the spotlight after they were filmed being escorted out of a toilet cubicle at Hotel Delany on Saturday night.
Both Newcastle and the NRL say they have no reason to be concerned that drugs could be involved, with claims Ponga was ill after celebrating the purchase of a house and was being aided by Mann.
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo on Wednesday defended the integrity unit's decision to investigate.
It's believed the pair were drug tested on Tuesday. However, that is unlikely to shed any public light on the matter.
This week, on Toohey's News: The Podcast, host Barry Toohey unpacks the latest in the unfolding saga to dissect how Knights' fans are finding their faith tested, and - amid the turmoil - tries to find the silver lining on the storm cloud as the Knights' women's team plan to kick off their season at the weekend.
Joining a jam-packed show, new Knights' NRLW coach Ron Griffiths calls in the talk about his team's chances as they have prepared through a blitzkrieg four-week pre-season ahead of this weekend's game.
The former Kurri Kurri, Maitland and Greta-Branxton mentor has more recently been working full-time at the Wests Tigers.
He's also held roles with NRL women's and men's Indigenous All Stars, state junior Indigenous teams as well as locally for Mindaribba.
He takes over from Casey Bromilow following Newcastle's inaugural NRLW season.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
