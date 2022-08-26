According to the 2021 census, the median household income of Tighes Hill rose from $1372 per week in 2016, to $2084 in 2021. By comparison, Bar Beach - Newcastle's most affluent suburb - has a median income of $2300 - that's not a huge gap. The suburb is shifting, with lots of families moving into the area and those old shacks ripe for renovation by enthusiastic DIYers. Despite an abundance of energy, Tighes Hill has been residence heavy, retail light. The odd general store and watering hole has come and gone over the years, but empty shop fronts have long outnumbered the occupied ones.