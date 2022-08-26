Tighes Hill has been known as a working-class suburb since its early days. It was home to slaughter yards, tanneries, soap and candle factories, as well as coal and copper smelter workers.
But it seems the times, they are a-changing.
Have you wandered around the place lately? Its architecture is eclectic, to say the least. From Victorian terraces to miner's shacks, grand Federation homes, mid-century monsters and now modern masterpieces, it's a melting pot of style and history.
According to the 2021 census, the median household income of Tighes Hill rose from $1372 per week in 2016, to $2084 in 2021. By comparison, Bar Beach - Newcastle's most affluent suburb - has a median income of $2300 - that's not a huge gap. The suburb is shifting, with lots of families moving into the area and those old shacks ripe for renovation by enthusiastic DIYers. Despite an abundance of energy, Tighes Hill has been residence heavy, retail light. The odd general store and watering hole has come and gone over the years, but empty shop fronts have long outnumbered the occupied ones.
Happily, this is now changing too.
New kid on the block
An unexpected, but welcome addition to the 'hood was Bar Solè, a café and aperitivo bar on the corner of Bryant Street and Maitland Road. Owners, managers and friends Amber Brogi and Olmo Accardo opened their Italian-inspired eatery at the end of January, and it has been growing surely and steadily ever since.
The menu features an Italian-Spanish influence with Florentine Olmo in charge of kitchen delicacies.
"Olmo moved here in 2015 and a lot of the food we serve is what his Mamma cooked for him growing up," Brogi said.
It's the authentic European flavours - plus a few Aussie favourites - which have appealed to diners craving a flashback to overseas adventures, as well as those experiencing the dishes for the first time.
"I think people can expect a warm and nostalgic experience," she said. "Bar Solè was designed as a combination of European and British colonial influence, a bit of old world. I wanted people to walk in and feel like they'd been there before."
The space has that lived-in atmosphere, with booths, tables, bench seating and knick-knacks creating a cosy vibe. It's a place you can grab a quick bite or lounge around on a rainy day to read and sip on that second pot of tea.
Freshly cooked comfort food like Portuguese tarts and Nutella cronuts are sure to earn a cult following when word gets around, and the day menu includes bolder Italian-style sandwiches to cater to the more seasoned palate.
As indicated by their name, the plan is to be open at nights with wine, cocktails and live music - they are currently awaiting approval of a liquor licence, which will give Tighes Hill its first grown-up evening venue.
"We launched our night service last week as BYO and it was fantastic. The vibes at night are magic."
Praise the coffee scene
Nestled on the corner of Elizabeth and Union streets came the arrival of Praise Joe Urban Pantry in early 2019. Run by couple Phillip Gameson and Hayley Sinkinson, it quickly became the hub of the Hill; a place to start your day with top Pablo and Rusty's coffee and selected goodies.
Taking advantage of the dearth of food choices, Hayley explains, "we chose Tighes Hill because it was that suburban location and wasn't inundated with a thousand other well-established food premises."
Both are chefs with extensive backgrounds in hospitality, but rather than overextend themselves in the limited space, they focused on a core offering, done well. Think toasties, pastries (sweet and savoury) and a revolving door of delectable cakes and slices.
"We're always trying different things to see what people like," said Hayley. "We started with cinnamon scrolls, and it's just taken off from there."
Hayley explains that it is a commitment to consistency - along with a bucketload of hard work - which has earned them their reputation and respect from the discerning community.
"I believe that if someone comes and enjoys what you're doing then that should always be their experience ... if they enjoy that toasted sandwich, then that sandwich should be the same every time," she said.
And the locals have come to love them, so much so, that Praise Joe has been referred to as 'a lifestyle,' with Phil being (unofficially) titled the Mayor of Tighes Hill and neighbourhood pooches known to trot up to the cafe on their own to pick up a dog treat from the pet-friendly team.
Not your ordinary bottle shop
Yes, they are self-proclaimed beer geeks, but Tighes Hill Cellars isn't what you'd expect from your usual drive-through. This suburb stalwart has had a mini makeover in the past year, and it has gone down well with locals, as well as staff.
Store manager Collin Hollibone said the in-store offering has benefited since the update.
"Tighes Hill Cellars has always been a work in progress," Hollibone said. "The layout of the shop was pokey because it's been added on to over many years. We really wanted to open it up as much as possible. We've now brought it up to what we feel like our service is. We are heavily invested in service; we never felt the shop looked the part, but now we match."
In recent years it embraced Newcastle's growing love of craft beer and became a go-to destination for its huge selection of tinnies. But scratch the surface and you'll find a lot more than beer inside.
"We are a craft beer store, but we also have excellent range of wine and spirits," he said.
While it's a premium bottle shop which happens to have a drive-through, there's loads of parking so you can take your time to peruse, and chances are you'll leave with something you love.
"We are targeted towards the classic drinker, but also those who are a bit more exploratory."
"I had a fellow who came through and said 'I thought this was going to be another average bottle shop. Turns out it's a topflight bottle shop in disguise'."
Too right. Inside you'll find a diverse and discerning selection, from bold Barossa reds to Hunter semillons, Burgundian pinots and even minimal intervention drops. And the staff know what they're talking about with knowledge from style and production to what food to pair it with.
"Tighes Hill has become a niche suburb, and I don't see it slowing down. I'm all for it."
To market, to market
A key piece of the puzzle has been missing, however - a grocer. Or even just somewhere to buy milk and bread without having to get in the car. That gap was filled by An Apple A Day, run by Shereen Morris. What began as a fruit and vegetable box service during Covid lockdown has now turned into a grocery store, located next to Bar Solè.
Shereen was running the business out of her Mayfield backyard, but when operations grew too big, she looked for a more permanent, visible location. Moving to Tighes Hill was an easy choice.
"I think the Tighes Hill people really align with the vision of our business. We want to be sustainable and wholefoods based. It felt like a good fit and a lot of our existing customer base lived here," Morris said.
An Apple A Day works with as many Hunter businesses as possible and aims to become a hub for them. You can find Knockin' Gnocchi, Newy Supply Co, Anderson's Starter Stories sourdough, Flow and many more on the shelves, but they're always open to new brands.
"We've got a community suggestion board in store where customers can write up products they'd like to see in stock. We work our way through the list," she said.
When you walk inside, it's surprising how big it is and the variety available. Grab a trolley to fill up from the produce boxes to fresh fruit and veg, meat, dairy, pantry staples and ready meals. It's almost a one-stop alternative to the bigger supermarkets and Morris says that new customers are wandering in every day to check it all out.
"We have been warmly received by the community. The comments from locals say we're exactly what they needed in this space."
"Tighes Hill has a certain type; its own personality, and we fit in with the vibe."
More local heroes
