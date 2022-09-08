Train it through the heart of Australia to the top end

The Ghan pulling into Alice Springs station. Picture Shutterstock

Here's your opportunity to trek in comfort through the very heart of Australia. Join Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper on this antipodean odyssey taking in Adelaide, Kangaroo Island, Victor Harbor, The Ghan and Darwin from March 30 to April 9, 2023.

The tour kicks off in Adelaide with a sightseeing tour of the city followed by an afternoon spent in Hahndorf, Australia's oldest German town.

Leaving Adelaide, the group catches a ferry from Cape Jarvis to Kangaroo Island. Experience nature in its full glory on Kangaroo Island with some breathtaking landscapes, friendly wildlife and not to mention the delicious food and wine it has become renowned for.

Flinders Chase National Park, one of Australia's largest and oldest conservation parks, is another destination. With its unique flora and idyllic coastal scenery, you won't be disappointed.

Some locals on the aptly named Kangaroo Island. Picture Shutterstock

The next stop is Victor Harbor via a winery tasting at McLaren Vale.

Delight in a Cockle Train ride to the town of Goolwa at the mouth of the mighty Murray River.



The train travels the coast before heading inland through Port Elliott and Middleton. Back in Victor Harbor enjoy a ride on the historic horse drawn tram across to Granite Island.

Boarding The Ghan train from Adelaide Station on day seven, the journey north to Darwin begins.

Marla is reached by breakfast time the following day and Alice Springs, the red heart of the nation, just after lunch.

Framed by the MacDonnell Ranges and desert landscape, Alice Springs is Australia's most famous outback town.

A sightseeing tour of Alice Springs includes the Royal Flying Doctor's Base and the National Pioneers Women's Hall of Fame.

Back on The Ghan, sit back and enjoy the evening ride north through the outback.

By morning the train will have arrived in Katherine where the outback meets the tropics.

In Katherine choose from three excursions. Cruise down the Katherine river to admire the impressive rock formations of the gorge which tower over the still waters.

Travelling Katherine Gorge via boat you can admire the impressive rock formations of the gorge . Picture Shutterstock

Later in the day the journey to Darwin continues ending with a late afternoon arrival.

In Darwin, savour the sights and sounds of the capital. Visit Crocosaurus Cove, entering the slightly unnerving world of the mighty saltwater crocodile. Watch the jumping croc feeding and check out the reptile display.



On a city tour revel in the Chinese Temple, tropical Botanic Gardens and the East Point Military Precinct. Later that evening enjoy a farewell dinner with fellow travellers.



The following morning you will be transferred to Darwin airport for a flight home.

Prices for the tour start at $5,395 Gold Service twin-share and $5,995 for single.

For more details call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au or https://www.travelrite.com.au/rail-tours/ghan-rail-mar-2023.php

