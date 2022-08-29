Letters: should scooter riders have to pay rego fees?

DON Fraser is way off the mark in his claim that an EV uses "25 times more electricity over one year than a refrigerator" (Short Takes, 27/8). Our Tesla 3 is mostly driven around Newcastle with occasional trips to Sydney and it uses almost exactly the same as a refrigerator. Former chief scientist Alan Finkel says "if you drive [an EV] 12,000 kilometres a year, which is close to the Australian average, the cost will be $600 a year. Beat that with petrol!" Both our experience and informed opinion show that an EV is a way to both a low-cost and low-carbon future.