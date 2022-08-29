Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald letters: should scooter riders have to pay rego fees?

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
August 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: should scooter riders have to pay rego fees?

I AM confused after reading in Saturday's Herald the story of E-scooters being trialled in our neck of the woods, ('E-scooters roll into Hunter', Herald, 27/8). I believe the E-scooters and E-bikes are dangerous.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.