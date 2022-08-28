Knights embarrassed 36-26 by 12-man Titans

ONE of Australia's favourite holiday destinations remains a graveyard for the Newcastle Knights after they suffered a 36-26 loss to Gold Coast at CBus Stadium on Sunday.
It was Newcastle's seventh straight defeat against the Titans at Robina, continuing a trend that dates back to 2016.
Advertisement
The Knights have lost those seven games by a combined scoreline of 253-108, or 36-15 on average.
Adding to the angst of Newcastle fans, Gold Coast had to play almost half an hour with 12 men after centre Brian Kelly was sent off.
The Titans, at that point, led by 16 points, leaving the Knights with ample opportunity to peg them back.
Instead, Newcastle were unable to show enough intelligence or enthusiasm to capitalise on their advantage.
The result leaves the Knights 13th, with one game left against Cronulla before this seemingly-endless season of woe is finally over. The Titans remained 15th, but the two points they banked will ensure they avoid the wooden spoon, which is heading to Leichhardt.
The Knights produced a dream start when five-eighth Anthony Milford kicked in the second minute and towering winger Edrick Lee - who scored a club-record five tries against the Titans on July 1 - caught it cleanly to plunge in.
The Titans, however, wasted no time in finding chinks in the Knights' armour and by half-time had run in five tries, to lead 24-10.
A try by English winger Dominic Young four minutes after the resumption reduced Newcastle's deficit to 10 points, only for Titans pivot AJ Brimson to race away and score three minutes later.
The game took an unexpected turn in the 51st minute when Kelly was sent off for a dangerous throw on Young.
Despite being undermanned, the Titans extended their lead in the 57th minute when Brimson scored for the second time.
Newcastle's cause was not helped by two no-try decisions when the bunker ruled David Klemmer and Jacob Saifiti both failed to ground the ball in-goal.
Back-to-back tries by centre Dane Gagai gave the Knights a glimmer of hope, but it was too little, too late.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.