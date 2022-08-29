Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle signs deal with Fair Work Ombudsman to rectify $7.7m staff underpayment

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 29 2022 - 7:00pm
University of Newcastle has signed an agreement to backpay missing wages. File picture

University of Newcastle has committed to back-paying staff almost $8 million in wages, superannuation and interest after signing an enforceable undertaking with the Fair Work Ombudsman.

