University of Newcastle says 95% of $7.7m staff underpayment now rectified

By Michael Parris
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:30am
University of Newcastle has signed an agreement to backpay missing wages. File picture

University of Newcastle says it has repaid staff 95 per cent of the almost $8 million in miscalculated wages, super and interest found in a payroll review.

