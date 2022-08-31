ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys once described Newcastle as "the definition of rugby league".
"Newcastle, in my view, really is the definition of rugby league," he told Toohey's News podcast host Barry Toohey back in October 2020. "It's an area where the game is at its best. It's appreciated up there. The fans can't get enough of it.
"It's a working-class area, the same as Wollongong. We've got a game for all demographics, but deep down, it's a working-class game, and when I grew up in Wollongong, the two working-class areas were Wollongong and Newcastle. The fans are rusted on."
This week, on Toohey's News, V'Landys joins Barry Toohey in a wide-ranging interview that looks back on his career path to the pinnacle of sports administration, how the NRL led the world of sport out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the future of rugby league and racing in Newcastle.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
