After a tough season that gave the club and fans little to cheer about, Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien faces a huge challenge to lift his side out of the doldrums, knowing full well his future in the coaching ranks will hinge on results next season.
In this exclusive final Toohey's News podcast for 2022, O'Brien reflects on what went wrong and his plans to turn up the intensity at training during the 2023 pre-season in a bid to bring the best out of his squad next year.
O'Brien also talks about the captaincy of million dollar man Kalyn Ponga and the possibility of a positional switch next season and also of his plans for veteran centre Dane Gagai.
The podcast also answers fans' questions and looks at the Newcastle Rugby League grandfinal between Maitland and Macquarie.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
