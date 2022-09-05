Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Paul Scott: Faith is wavering in Newcastle council meeting prayers

By Paul Scott
September 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Should councils do away with the long-standing tradition of reciting a prayer before meetings?

Almighty God, we humbly ask you to bless this meeting, direct and prosper our deliberations, for the advancement of your glory and the true welfare of the people of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.