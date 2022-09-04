Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights end horror season with record-equalling defeat against Cronulla

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 4 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:49am
Knights prop David Klemmer charges into the Cronulla defence. Picture: Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights have equalled an embarrassing club record after ending their 2022 NRL season with a 38-16 loss to Cronulla at McDonald Jones Stadium.

