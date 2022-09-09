THE rain was falling and there was a chill in the air, but families, friends and colleagues shared a warm embrace to honour the lives of those lost to suicide on Friday.
Hundreds of Hunter residents - brought together by the shared pain of losing a loved one to suicide - gathered at Dixon Park Beach at dawn to grieve, remember and reflect as part of the region's Lifeline World Suicide Prevention Day walk.
Jacqui and Danny Flaus were surrounded by family and friends who were there to honour the life of their son, Brady, who took his own life four years ago, aged 14.
Mrs Flaus said they had good days, and bad days, but they all wore blue "Team Brady" shirts in memory of their "Worimi boy" who they all "miss very much."
While it was sad to see so many people in the one place who had been bereaved by suicide, Mrs Flaus said forming connections and starting conversations could help bring some of the darkness into the light.
"Unfortunately this crowd is part of the club that lost people who didn't feel they could talk when they needed help," she said. "The more people know about it, and talk about it, the more they can help each other."
Hunter Water and Veolia colleagues came together to remember the life of a "very dear" young apprentice who took his own life earlier this year. They wanted to celebrate his life with his family, and to encourage others to speak up when they are having a hard time.
A procession of umbrellas, raincoats, and flowers greeted the usual runners and walkers on Bathers Way as participants walked from Dixon Park to Merewether Baths and back.
Jaelea Skehan, the director of mental health and suicide research institute Everymind, said it was important to remember the people and the "humanity" of suicide.
"Even though I work professionally in suicide prevention, I've also been personally affected by suicide," Ms Skehan said. "It's our connection to each other that gets us through tough times. What we do together is really powerful."
Rob Sams, the chief executive of Lifeline in the Hunter, said the walk on World Suicide Prevention Day was about "creating hope through action".
"We are all here together to recognise the challenges of suicide... While it is sad, and while there are many among us who are touched by, bereaved, saddened and grieving because of suicide, I really believe the work we do - I really believe the community we are - is about hope," Mr Sams said.
Walking at sunrise was a symbol of coming out of the shadows of night to welcome in a new dawn, a new day and a new era.
"We have people here who are bereaved by suicide, who work in suicide prevention, researchers, politicians and media coming together," he said. "The more we normalise seeking help and reaching out to each other and services like Lifeline, that will only break down the stigma over time."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Lifeline 13 11 14.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
