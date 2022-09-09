TWO Hunter fishers have been pulled from the water in Booti Booti National Park, prompting a warning from surf life savers to take care on the coast.
Surf Life Saving NSW lower noth coast duty officer Jerrad Allen said the pair, 22 and 20, were part of a group of four who had headed to Charlotte Head, north of Seal Rocks, from Maitland earlier this week.
They were swept off rocks about 3.30pm on Tuesday in surf described as between three and 3.5 metres and travelled a few hundred metres out to sea.
"I was just getting home from work when I got the call," Mr Allen said.
"I grabbed my radio from home and notified of a callout, my wife and I offloaded the kids to the grandparents and we met down at the beach.
"The surf was only 1.5 to 2 metres where we launched but where they came off the rocks it was upwards of 3 metres."
Mr Allen said the ocean had swept them north towards Forster.
"The two guys that we picked up had been in the water for around half an hour, one was suffering from mild hypothermia, and both were quite lethargic," Mr Allen said.
Both were taken to Elizabeth Beach and treated by paramedics. Life savers said one man had a life jacket and the other did not, urging fishers to wear safety gear.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
