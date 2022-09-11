Newcastle Knights suffer first loss of NRLW season after off-field drama

THE Newcastle Knights have suffered their first setbacks of the NRLW season - a loss to defending champions Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, and an inquiry into an off-field controversy.
Newcastle were left ruing the one that got away after their 18-16 defeat at the hands of the Roosters, who were saved by a runaway try from skipper Isabelle Kelly in the 65th minute.
Meanwhile, the NRL's integrity unit will investigate Knights utility back Caitlin Moran over a social-media post about the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The former Jillaroo posted a comment on her Instagram account on Friday, which was apparently deleted eight hours later after attracting a backlash.
"The NRL became aware of the post on Friday ... the Knights were contacted immediately and inquiries commenced by the NRL integrity unit," an NRL spokesman said.
It is the second time in a matter of weeks that the integrity unit has been required to investigate Newcastle players, after the much-publicised toiler-cubicle incident involving Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann.
Prominent radio commentator Ray Hadley slammed Moran's remark as "perhaps the most reprehensible thing I've ever seen connected to rugby league".
Hadley added that if Moran played against the Roosters: "It will be a disgrace of monumental proportions."
Moran did play and, after entering the match early in the second half as replacement five-eighth, helped the Knights launch a brave comeback.
The Roosters dominated the first half to lead 12-0 at the interval.
Teenage winger Jasmin Strange, making her NRL debut, scored with her first touch of the ball in the third minute, after the home team created a left-edge overlap.
Three minutes later, the Roosters exposed the Knights' ruck defence and prop Kalosipani Hopoate - daughter of former Manly star John Hopoate - scored a runaway try.
A penalty goal by Zahara Temara in the 32nd minute gave the Roosters a handy lead at the change of ends.
Seven minutes into the second half, Moran earned Newcastle a repeat set with a chip kick into the Roosters' in-goal.
Seconds later, she held up a pass and back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale strolled over to score.
Six minutes later, Romi Teitzel caught a Jesse Southwell crossfield kick and planted it over the line, reducing the deficit to 12-10.
When prop Caitlan Johnston crashed over in the 61st minute and Southwell converted, Newcastle looked set to extend their unbeaten record to four games.
But a dropped ball four minutes later allowed Kelly to scoop it up and race 80 metres to score untouched.
Adding to Newcastle's woes, Johnston was placed on report for a last-minute tackle that forced Temara from the field for a head-injury assessment.
