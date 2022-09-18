"It wasn't just my life and Sophie's life that was turned upside down. It was the whole family," Mrs Tylee said. "We had a three year old and an eight year old when Sophie was diagnosed - and their life kind of came to a halt, as well. Camp Quality also has a puppet show that goes around to schools. So when Sophie was going back to school, the puppets had already been and explained to the kids what cancer is, that it's not contagious, that she'd have no hair and might look a bit different - all sorts of things that made it easier for children to understand and accept."

