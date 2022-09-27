Step back in history on this Celtic cruise

From Big Ben, London, to Blayney Castle, Ireland, and Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, this tour has something for everyone.Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.



From the Royal Edinburgh Tattoo in Scotland to Monet's Garden in Giverny, France, this tour has something for every traveller.

Join The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International on board the Emerald Princess from August 9 to 26, 2023 for this Celtic cruise of the British Isles.

The tour starts in the capital of the United Kingdom, London, with a sightseeing tour of the city including Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square and St Paul's Cathedral.

The following morning you'll delight in a visit to Buckingham Palace and 19 of its spectacular state rooms. See the treasures of the royal collection including paintings by Rubens, Rembrandt, Poussin and other renowned artists.

Leaving London via Southampton and the Emerald Princess, the voyage begins around the British Isles.

The town of St Peter Port is one of the ten parishes on the island of Guernsey in the Channel Islands and the first stop. There is a comprehensive sightseeing tour of the island for some exceptional rural and coastal scenery as well as town features including original granite buildings and cobbled streets.

Ireland, or Eire, is next on the itinerary. The ship docks at the port city of Cork, gateway to many of the country's most interesting historic destinations. Visit Blarney Castle and plant one on the Blarney Stone, a kiss that is said to bestow the gift of eloquence.

The ship docks next in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland. A sightseeing tour takes in St Patrick's Cathedral, Trinity College, the Ha'penny Bridge, the GPO in O'Connell Street, St Stephen's Green and Grafton Street.

The ship then heads back to the UK for a day in Liverpool. Home of The Beatles, Liverpool is also famous for its maritime history and Mersey waterfront. See Matthew Street and the Cavern Club before taking your own ferry ride across the River Mersey.

Northern Ireland beckons with a day in Belfast to take in stunning coastal views on the way to the Giant's Causeway and its remarkable rock formations. Later head to the Titanic Dry Dock before returning to Belfast for a tour of the Grand Opera House, Queens University and Albert Memorial Clock.

The tour treks to Glasgow next with a scout around the sites of interest. In the evening a coach takes the group across country to Edinburgh for a date with the world renowned Royal Edinburgh Tattoo in the grounds of Edinburgh Castle.

Leaving Glasgow by ship, the destination is Kirkwall, on Mainland, the largest of the Orkney Islands. The Islands are home to some of Europe's finest archaeological sites, dramatic scenery and spectacular birdlife.

The final destination is Edinburgh for a proper look at the city including, the ancient Royal Mile, medieval Old Town, the Palace of Holyrood house and Edinburgh Castle.

For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au or https://www.travelrite.com.au/senior-escorted-tours/senior-celtic-aug-2023.php