Rugby league players' union hits out at sanction imposed on Newcastle's Caitlin Moran

By Scott Bailey and George Clarke
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:24am
The RLPA has spoken out in defence of Caitlin Moran.

The players' union has hit out at the NRL over their handling of the Caitlin Moran social media post, labelling the punishment for her comments that appeared to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth II as far too severe.

