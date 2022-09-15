Rugby league players' union hits out at sanction imposed on Newcastle's Caitlin Moran

The players' union has hit out at the NRL over their handling of the Caitlin Moran social media post, labelling the punishment for her comments that appeared to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth II as far too severe.
The Newcastle Knights utility back was handed a suspended fine of 25 per cent of her salary this week and banned for one match over the Instagram post, which she later deleted.
The Indigenous star met with NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo on Tuesday before the announcement of her sanction which mandates she undergoes training and education.
The players' union on Thursday steered away from the political debate, but instead hit out at the NRL over the process and publishing of the proposed breach notice before it was accepted.
In doing so, the Rugby League Players Association also used the Moran case to claim several in the game had been left confused by recent integrity decisions.
"The RLPA believes a fine equivalent to 25 per cent of Caitlin's salary, although suspended, is far too severe," the RLPA said in a statement.
A fine equivalent to 25 per cent of Caitlin's salary, although suspended, is far too severe.- RLPA STATEMENT
"Caitlin's proposed financial punishment is another example of the inconsistent and disproportionate penalties handed down to players.
"Case-by-case, the NRL has a worrying track record of inconsistent punishments given to players.
"For integrity-related matters, the RLPA has continually advocated for transparency, but we are yet to see any framework that informs the NRL's sanctions.
"The lack of a clear and transparent framework puts players in an incredibly vulnerable position and leaves many within the game scratching their heads at administrative decision making."
Abdo declined to comment when contacted by AAP given Moran has until next week to accept or dispute the NRL's punishments.
Moran was initially named by Newcastle in their squad on Tuesday afternoon, before vanishing off the team list on the club and NRL's website as the Knights claimed they supported the ban. Her ban effectively means the former Jillaroo misses one-fifth of the women's regular season.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths has defended the 25-year-old, saying after last week's loss to the Roosters: "From our perspective, and in particular mine - being a Gomeori man - the relationship between Indigenous people and the monarchy is certainly a complicated one."
But the NRL claimed this week Moran's comments had "caused damage to the game".
"Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them," the NRL said in its statement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.