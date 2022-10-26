A tour from the east coast to west coast of Australia

Let yourself be captivated by cityscapes, the rugged outback and the beautiful coastline of Australia's wide brown land. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

From coast to coast, cross our vast continent in gold class comfort on this Indian Pacific rail journey from Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper.

One of the world's great train journeys starts out from the Pacific Ocean in Sydney, and finishes up at the Indian Ocean in Perth, as it spans the continent in just three days.

Appreciate the kaleidoscope of scenery from the train as the tour passes through grand cities, mining towns and the quintessential Australian outback.

Say farewell to Sydney skyscrapers as the train makes its way climbing through the Blue Mountains.

Arriving in Broken Hill the following morning, enjoy an off train excursion to explore the weathered beauty of this mining town and its artistic culture.

Before lunch you will back on track and deep into South Australia along the Flinders Ranges. Adelaide comes into view and you can choose to explore the picturesque city or head to the well known Barossa Valley.

Let yourself be captivated by cityscapes, the rugged outback and the beautiful coastline of Australia's wide brown land. Picture Shutterstock

Leaving the city overnight, wake up to the stark beauty of the Nullarbor Plains and Australia's longest single stretch of railway.

By day four the train arrives in Perth where a stationary bed is found in the historic dockside city of Fremantle close by.

Returning to Perth by coach, get set for a panoramic city tour of the sights including the Governor's Residence, Parliament House and the spectacular views from the elevated King's Park before heading back to Fremantle via Cottesloe Beach.

The pioneering history of Western Australia is revealed in a sightseeing tour of Fremantle. See Fremantle Prison, erected in the 1850s by convicts.

From Fremantle the tour heads to Albany on the Southern Ocean. Albany was the oldest European settlement in WA and was once a huge whaling station.

Staying overnight in Albany, the group visits the Mt Clarence Desert Corp Memorial and Padre White Lookout, the National ANZAC Centre, The Gap and Torndirrup National Park.

Let yourself be captivated by cityscapes, the rugged outback and the beautiful coastline of Australia's wide brown land. Picture Shutterstock

Margaret River is next on the itinerary via the Valley of the Giants full of towering karri and jarrah trees and huge red tingle trees.

The following day Augusta and Cape Leeuwin, where the Southern and Indian Oceans meet, are reached and later Boranup Forest.

The following day explore Margaret River township, gardens and environs. A delicious lunch is planned at Aravina Estate, a 180-acre wine growing property in the viticulture region. The day finishes up with a wine tasting.

As the tour winds down it heads to Busselton to see the largest wooden jetty in the Southern Hemisphere, then Bunbury before arriving in Perth for flights home.

With a choice of two departures, May 24 to June 4 and August 23 to September 3, you can book now.