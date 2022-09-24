ENTERTAINER Wayne Rogers is the star attraction of the high teas he hosts at his Wallsend home, Iona, however, the characterful property steals its fair share of the spotlight.
Singer Wayne, a public favourite and finalist in season five of Australia's Got Talent, bought 120-year-old Iona, of weatherboard and grey shingle construction, in 2001.
"My parents said to me, 'Please don't buy that house. It's a wreck!' but I loved it from the first time I saw it and I could see past the things that were wrong with it," he says.
"It was very run down. The wrought iron from the return verandah was all just sitting in the hallway - thank goodness they hadn't got rid of it - and the guttering was rusted so had rotted all the woodwork.
"Most of the rooms had been stripped of their heritage and the picket fence had been replaced by a brick one. I just had to bring the heritage back."
Despite having no experience, Wayne began laboriously restoring the three-bedroom corner-block property, guided by a handyman mate and the original details in a front bedroom.
"I scrubbed and painted the wrought iron - it was a big job just to put that back - and replaced cornices and skirting boards.
"I stripped back and stained internal woodwork that was painted yellow, pulled up carpet and sanded floorboards and replaced all the power and light switches with heritage versions, including pull cords."
As was common for the era, amenities were in a building separate from the house.
"I guess the biggest job was adding on a laundry, toilet, bathroom and garage in keeping with the style of the house," Wayne says.
The garage, which has a mezzanine level, doubles as a performance space and storage for Wayne's huge costume wardrobe.
Wayne stuck to his vision for Iona even when others tried to steer him in more modern, perhaps easier, directions. If evidence is needed that Wayne doggedly does things his way, there is no need to look further than up - to the ceilings of Iona. Each ornamental cornice is different and Wayne has hand-painted them all.
Wayne describes his decorating style as "very yesteryear with a twist". It is colourful and bold, like the dresses, wigs and accessories that transform him for performances at Iona, private functions and Sydney, Central Coast and Newcastle clubs.
The house is dressed to impress. The "nana glamour" styling ranges from myriad knick knacks to sparkling chandeliers in every room (including the loo) and substantial antique furniture.
There's even a sizeable, wooden Pinocchio suspended from the kitchen ceiling.
Wayne is no longer adding to his formidable collection of curios and crockery, despite well-meaning friends and acquaintances trying to tempt him with offerings. This way, he stays on top of the dusting and Iona fulfils comfortably its dual role of home and hospitality venue.
Patrons of the high teas, which launched in 2014 and are back in full swing after a COVID-enforced intermission, are invited to explore Iona at their leisure before watching a concert by Wayne, who loves to belt out Shirley Bassey, but has a repertoire as wide as his wardrobe. Then, high tea is served in Iona's living areas.
"People always say to me that they feel very welcome and at home here," Wayne says, snuggling on a chaise lounge with staffy-beagle cross Xena.
"It's lovely to see people arrive as strangers and leave having had a great chat to each other with smiles on their faces.
"The family that built the house had dances here so it's always had a lot of people and music in it."
A relative of the original owners burst into tears when he visited and saw the work Wayne had done, relieved that the house hadn't been demolished.
Wayne says Iona is his "stage, rock and saviour".
"It's been very good to me through hard times and good and I am forever grateful to own such a fantastic property."
But, if all goes to plan, the Wallsend town business association chair and hairdresser will tear himself away for a special road trip.
"I'd love to tour country halls," Wayne enthuses, pointing to his ready and waiting set of wheels outside Iona: a renovated caravan or "mobile dressing room".
In bright pink, of course.
