"I would put it front and centre," Burnett says. "There will be 10 days of making, cultural sharing, performances - it's got an incredible designed canopy that reflects the middens of Newcastle and the region. It really challenges that idea of the centre of a city, and I guess, that's the idea of a city evolving. That's what was very apparent to me when I took the job on, that sense of really opening up, drawing people in to share it as well. That really drives that vision."