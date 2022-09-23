Welcome to the Hunter Disability Magazine - Spring Edition, published by the Newcastle Herald on behalf of Australian Community Media.
As we emerge out of winter thoughts turn to enjoying water activities across Australia.
Water activities make an important contribution to the health and wellbeing of all people, including people with disabilities.
This edition we shine a light on the importance of opening the aquatic environment for all.
Our story on page 6 highlights the great work the Making Wave Foundation does in allowing people with a disability to enjoy sailing in the Hunter.
Pages 26-27 focus on the many enriching benefits aquatics can have for not only individuals with disabilities but also their network of peers and extended circle of families and able-bodied friends.
Hunter Disability Magazine provides people living with a disability in the Hunter information about the latest products, services, technology aids and equipment on the market, as well as information about service providers.
It also serves to inform and inspire our community and particularly those living with disability.
As Newcastle Herald is the Voice of the Hunter, so too Hunter Disability Magazine provides a voice for people of the Hunter living with disability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.