Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Sporting Declaration: How many first-graders will emerge from the Knights' Jersey Flegg team?

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 25 2022 - 12:53am, first published September 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's under-21s will contest the Jersey Flegg grand final on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A QUICK glance at the team sheet for the Prime Minister's XIII should serve as a reminder for fans not to get too excited, regardless of whether the Newcastle Knights return from Sydney on Sunday as Jersey Flegg (under-21) champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.