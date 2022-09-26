TANTRUM Youth Arts' Accelerate Ensemble is celebrating the New Annual festival by filming a unique work to premiere at the Civic Theatre next weekend.
The ensemble - which provides an inclusive space for young artists with disability to collaborate and create new theatre and performance - has joined forces with Geelong-based arts organisation Back to Back Theatre, which has established an award-winning and collaborative film-making process called RADIAL. The process - which has been used across Europe and Australia - is intended to create a "portrait of a community in motion" and give performers the opportunity to show a global audience who they are. It uses a circular camera track to film individual or groups of up to 30 performers and landscapes from all angles and in 360 degrees.
Cast member Angela Kowalski said she was "really excited" about RADIAL Newcastle. "I'm really proud to be working with all my friends that I have made at Accelerate," she said. "I'm so excited to do my dancing and wear my costume. I hope I can become a famous movie and TV star." Angela's mum Michelle Kowalski said her daughter "hasn't stopped talking about what an amazing experience this is for her". The ensemble will showcase artistic experimentation through dance, singing, stand-up comedy, slam poetry and more as they film in locations including Fort Scratchley, the Civic Theatre and The Station. Designer Bonnie Lee Tipper has provided costumes that channel old Hollywood glamour.
Tantrum's Accelerate Ensemble was established last year in partnership with the Civic Theatre Newcastle and Back to Back Theatre - which has internationally acclaimed practice in arts and disability - and with support from Beyond Bank. Radial is sponsored by the Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation. Tantrum's creative director Nel Kentish said the support of partner organisations had been critical. "Our main mission at Tantrum is to support young artists to find their creative voice and have a platform for exploring new ideas," she said. "Accelerate has become an incubator for the ensemble members to try new art forms and make artistic connections."
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it had taken two years to bring the project to reality. "To have New Annual as a platform to present this work is truly the icing on the cake for [the collaborators'] efforts and reflects our vision for the festival to celebrate the depth of talent in Newcastle's thriving cultural and arts sector and provide a platform for national artists to showcase their work in the city." The final film will premiere at a free event at the Civic Theatre on October 2. Tickets can be reserved on the Civic Theatre's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.