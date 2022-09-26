Cast member Angela Kowalski said she was "really excited" about RADIAL Newcastle. "I'm really proud to be working with all my friends that I have made at Accelerate," she said. "I'm so excited to do my dancing and wear my costume. I hope I can become a famous movie and TV star." Angela's mum Michelle Kowalski said her daughter "hasn't stopped talking about what an amazing experience this is for her". The ensemble will showcase artistic experimentation through dance, singing, stand-up comedy, slam poetry and more as they film in locations including Fort Scratchley, the Civic Theatre and The Station. Designer Bonnie Lee Tipper has provided costumes that channel old Hollywood glamour.

