New Annual 2022: Tantrum Youth Arts' Accelerate Ensemble's 'portrait of a community in motion'

September 26 2022 - 1:00am
Accelerate ensemble members Nathan Dunning, Savannah Bailey, Angela Kowalski and Jaye Cutting and Back to Back Theatre of Speed ensemble member Ben Oakes. Picture by the Civic Theatre.

TANTRUM Youth Arts' Accelerate Ensemble is celebrating the New Annual festival by filming a unique work to premiere at the Civic Theatre next weekend.

