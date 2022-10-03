STAFF workload is persisting as a key issue in enterprise bargaining between the University of Newcastle and the National Tertiary Education Union - and further industrial action could be on the cards if it is not resolved.
NTEU Newcastle branch president Dan Conway said the union met last Tuesday for the first time since its September 21 strike with UON management, which "held a significantly increased desire to reach an agreement".
"We agree that in terms of volume, we are close to reaching an agreement, but in terms of substance we remain miles apart on the key issues of secure jobs, fair pay and safe workloads," Mr Conway said.
The union is standing firm on matters including salary increases of 15 per cent from the expiry of the last agreement to the end of the next agreement; the need for better protections against "sham redundancies" and work intensification as a result of organisational change; improved rights for casual and fixed term staff to conversion into ongoing jobs; and academic workload provisions that create hours-linked caps.
UON wrote to all staff on Thursday last week about its new academic work allocation policy and procedure, which doesn't tie activities to hours and has raised union concerns that staff may see their teaching load double.
Branch vice president (academic) Dr Terry Summers said "we can't accept [inaction] in any way, shape or form".
"I think on some things [management] just won't move and to be honest we can't move on them, if we move on them we might as well shut up shop. If we can't get the workload protections, for example, both for professional and academic staff it's end of story from what I'm hearing... all the members are telling me we have to really stand up against those.
"The workload protections for both professional and academic staff are die in the ditch issues."
He said while both parties wanted agreement by the end of the year, "we can't agree to something that is going to adversely affect working conditions".
"If we can't come to agreement then we'll have to take industrial action. There's almost no [other] option for us."
UON Deputy Vice Chancellor Global Professor Kent Anderson said the parties resolved a "number of outstanding issues" on Tuesday.
"We also had the first substantive discussion on wage increases and duration since the university tabled its offer in August.
"While agreement was not achieved, enough progress was made for the parties to recommit to negotiating towards a resolution.
"We genuinely believe we are getting close to finalising our new agreements. We will now be intensifying our efforts to finalise drafting key outstanding clauses."
He said they would discuss academic specific items next week.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.