Newcastle Knights clinch NRLW premiership with 32-12 triumph against Parramatta

THE Newcastle Knights have a top-tier premiership team for the first time in more than two decades after their 32-12 triumph against Parramatta in the NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
In only their second season in the women's competition, the Knights saved their best for last, clinching the title with a commanding display to end a trophy drought dating back to 2001, when the Immortal Andrew Johns led Newcastle to victory against the Eels in the decider.
In doing so, the Knights completed a remarkable rise from wooden spooners in their inaugural season to champions barely six months later.
Despite the blow-out scoreline, Newcastle had to show true desperation against a Parramatta team who at times threatened to cause a major upset.
The Knights had to deal with intense pressure in the opening exchanges, after the Eels grabbed the initiative and dominated field position and possession.
Eventually Newcastle, under siege on their own line, cracked when Eels hooker Brooke Anderson plunged over from dummy-half in the 12th minute.
Tayla Preston's conversion gave Parramatta a 6-0 lead.
The Knights fought back to lead 14-6 at half-time, after tries by wingers Kiana Takairangi and Emmanita Paki and back-rower Romy Teitzel.
Player of the match Tamika Upton scored two minutes into the second half to give Newcastle an 18-6 lead.
But when Parramatta skipper Simaima Taufa scored in the 50th minute after a quick tap, the match was back in the balance.
Newcastle regrouped and finished strongly with tries by Takairangi (63rd minute), 17-year-old halfback Jesse Southwell (67th minute) and back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale (70th minute) capping off a famous win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.