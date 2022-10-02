Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights clinch NRLW premiership with 32-12 triumph against Parramatta

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:08am
Newcastle players with the NRLW premiership trophy after their 32-12 triumph against Parramatta. Picture Getty Images
The Knights celebrate an early try in the grand final. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Knights have a top-tier premiership team for the first time in more than two decades after their 32-12 triumph against Parramatta in the NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

