MARIST180 is not 'creating positive change' as per its motto, according to neighbours of a home it runs in Black Hill for youths at risk.
A cold war has been raging there since 2018 over operational models, consultation, location, and fencing.
At the centre of the dispute four years later are two families of adult children with disability, who were not consulted about the home's location until after it had been quietly approved, and who now say their fears are being realised.
The first is the Hill family - Brynley Hill, his wife and their two daughters who have non-verbal Autism and won't now ride their bikes on that side of the house, one of their two favourite activities.
On the other side is Gordon and Roslyn Parr and their 57-year-old son, Matthew, who has Cerebral Palsy. He made a statement to police about an alleged assault on him just outside his gate earlier this year.
"You're always wondering, and fearing for Matt's safety," Mrs Parr said. "That's what we've said all along. Same with the Bryn girls. You've always got that worry. If we're away and Matthew is here on his own ... he can't defend himself."
The family has had one resident come to the front door asking for matches, and footage of Matthew copping verbal abuse in a separate incident. They believe Marist180 would have, or should have chosen a different location if they'd first consulted neighbours.
However, Marist180 chief executive officer Peter Monaghan said no consultation or notification with neighbours was required in establishing the home, which had a contract with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.
"The NSW Government has authorised these homes to operate in some cases without development consent given the important social needs these homes provide," Mr Monaghan said.
"Nevertheless, Marist180 engaged with neighbours before the home became operational, as it does with any of the homes Marist180 operate.
"To the extent there is any impact on the well being of residents, those impacts need to be balanced against the interest in providing housing for those most vulnerable in our society."
His answers have done little to ease the anxiety of the Marist180 home's neighbours.
"They've tried to set fire to the house in there three times," Mrs Parr said. "I've been woken up at night with the kids yelling out at the front with the police there and ambulance passing our place with their big spotlight on, which they leave on when they go inside."
The Parr family estimates they have spent more than $100,000 to install security cameras, an electric fence, and other measures since the Marist180 home was established.
The Hill family says they were promised a privacy screen between their place and the home, but that Marist 180 never delivered.
Mr Monaghan said Marist180 was not funded to "address every amenity concern of neighbours" but had planted vegetation, including more than 100 mature Lily Pillies, to provide privacy. But for Mr Hill and his girls, it's not enough.
"(Mr Monaghan said) they would secure the boundary between our two properties," Mr Hill said. "My girls will no longer go the side of the house next to Marist. Where is their due diligence?"
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations.
